Jon Dahl Tomasson offers double Blackburn Rovers injury update ahead of Birmingham City trip

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack are both doubts to face Birmingham City.

Blackburn Rovers travel to Birmingham City on the back of five wins in their previous six league games. They sit 5th place in the table – four points clear of the play-off chasing pack.

Tomasson could be left with a selection headache ahead of the match though, with star forward Brereton Diaz substituted off early in the second half against Paraguay whilst on international duty with Chile.

Dack’s fitness has continued to be of concern for Tomasson with the 29-year-old missing the last five league games and the recent 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Sheffield United due to a thigh injury.

Now, speaking to Lancashire Telegraph ahead of the Birmingham City game, Tomasson revealed the latest on the star duo, stating Brereton Diaz is a doubt while a decision is yet to be made on Dack’s involvement. He said:

“Ben went off on 51 minutes and had a long flight back which is not the best.

“He’s doubtful if he’s going to be able to play.”

On Dack, Tomasson continued:

“Bradley has been back on the pitch. He played 30 minutes in an internal game as the rest of the players did.

“I don’t know, I need to decide that (if he will be involved) tomorrow. I will speak with Bradley about that and we will decide that.”

Absent duo?

Blackburn have struggled lately to keep both Brereton Diaz and Dack fit at the same time, with the pair playing just five of the previous 11 league games together.

Tomasson will hope he can bring the Chilean back into the side at the earliest opportunity and get everything out of Brereton Diaz in his remaining weeks at the club. The 23-year-old looks set to be off at the end of the season when his contract expires, with journalist Nacho Sanchis claiming Brereton Diaz has agreed personal terms with La Liga side Villarreal ahead of a summer exit

There is also concern regarding Dack’s future with his deal at Ewood Park also up in the summer. However, Blackburn are more relaxed regarding his situation with a one-year option to extend available.