‘I can’t see…’ – Warnock makes Middlesbrough promotion prediction ahead of weekend clash

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has issued a prediction involving his former side and next opponents Middlesbrough in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Warnock left Middlesbrough in November 2021 and has been out of work since taking the reins at Huddersfield Town last month. Since returning to the John Smith’s Stadium they have won twice, drawn twice and lost four, and are now three points from safety with eight games left to play.

Their next outing sees them face an in-form Middlesbrough side who are chasing a place in the top two. Warnock was asked about his former side in an interview with The Northern Echo’s You Are My Boro podcast, with the 74-year-old having his say on the Teessiders’ chances of achieving promotion.

“I really want the club to go forward now Michael has taken over,” he said.

“I’m delighted they’re doing well. I can’t see anybody stopping them going up really. I not only see Boro going up but I see them staying up as well.”

A bold prediction from Warnock…

Middlesbrough are currently three points behind Sheffield United and the Blades have a game-in-hand. Boro are flying currently and will need to maintain the momentum in order to achieve their goal and make Warnock’s prediction come true, but it certainly could come to fruition in the coming weeks.

To predict them to remain in the Premier League should they achieve promotion is also a bold prediction from the veteran manager. Without spending heavily, teams have struggled to stake their claim and maintain their top flight status after going up, and so Boro will likely have to buy a handful of players to come straight into the starting eleven in order to stay up.

There is likely to be twists and turns between now and the end of the campaign when it comes to Middlesbrough and Sheffield United’s promotion hopes. Huddersfield Town will be hoping to cause a blip for Boro when the two sides face off this weekend.