Hayden Carter sends message to Blackburn Rovers fans after penning new long-term deal

Blackburn Rovers star Hayden Carter has expressed his delight after penning a new contract at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers capped off a great period of progress on the contract front by announcing a new agreement with centre-back Carter on Thursday morning. He becomes the fifth Rovers academy graduate to pen new terms over the international break, joining Jordan Eastham, Joe Hilton, Jake Garrett and Scott Wharton in committing his future to the club.

It comes after a big few months for the defender too. In the wake of a centre-back shortage, Carter has stepped into the team alongside Dom Hyam and become a star performer.

His deal was poised to expire at the end of next season but this fresh agreement means he’s contracted to the club until 2027. Now, the 23-year-old has expressed his delight on Twitter.

In a public message to the fans, Carter said:

Absolutely delighted to sign a new deal @rovers looking forward to the next 4 years📝💙 https://t.co/wvGEn6nm1R — Hayden Carter (@HaydenCarter06) March 30, 2023

Kicking on from here…

After a big few months in a Blackburn Rovers shirt, Carter will be hoping he can keep his place in the side over the coming weeks and really nail down that starting spot ahead of next season. He and Scotland international Hyam have proven themselves as a solid pairing, and they could hold onto their places in the side for some time yet.

Carter has had to wait patiently for his chance to nail down a starting XI spot in his preferred position and now, he’ll be showing no interest in letting it go.

The progress made on the contract front will hopefully help Rovers carry some momentum into the transfer window. A big summer will be needed after a dismal January window and these contract agreements are hopefully a sign of this to come from Tomasson and the club hierarchy.