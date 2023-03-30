‘Far from safe’ – Hull City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Hull City host Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.

The Tigers currently sit in 15th place of the table after winning just one of their last eight in the league, with their last outing ending in a 1-1 draw away at Reading.

Rotherham meanwhile are in 20th. Just four points sit between them and the drop zone and they’ve lost their last two now, having seen their last outing v Cardiff City abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Hull were steadily climbing the table earlier in the year, but their decent form seems long gone now and they’re steadily settling into the bottom half of the table.

“It’ll still be a decent league finish for Hull City who’ve had a turbulent season, and the same could be said of Rotherham if they beat the drop.

“I think they’ll just about survive, but it’s certainly going to be difficult, and they could do with a point or so here ahead of some much tougher fixtures.

“I’ll back Rotherham for a point in this one.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Rotherham United

James Ray

“Hull City look to be drifting towards a pretty uneventful end to the season. The form that saw them pull away from the relegation zone has faded but they’ll be hoping to see out the campaign in pretty comfortable fashion.

“Games like a home tie against Rotherham United are ones where the Tigers should really be targeting all three points, but with Rotherham still fighting it out at the bottom, I think they might just salvage a point from this one.

“The Millers are still firmly in the fight at the bottom and they could easily take all three points here. I do think they’ll have to settle for a point though, leaving them far from safe heading into the final weeks of the campaign.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Rotherham United