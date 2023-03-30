Duff shares injury update on Liam Kitching ahead of Barnsley v Morecambe

Barnsley host Morecambe in League One on Saturday.

Barnsley welcome strugglers Morecambe to Oakwell for what fans will be praying is a return to winning ways. The Tykes saw a four-game winning streak brought to an end at Exeter City in midweek, leaving Michael Duff’s side in 4th place of the table and now seven points behind Sheffield Wednesday in 2nd.

Morecambe meanwhile sit in 22nd place of the table and three points from safety with seven games left to play.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Barnsley were dealt a slight injury scare to defender Liam Kitching who was brought off in the latter stages of the defeat at Exeter City. But speaking to Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane ahead of the weekend, Duff said Kitching should be okay to feature this weekend:

Pre-Morecambe press conference with #barnsleyfc boss Michael Duff. Kitching had bang on knee 'we think he will be fine' — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 30, 2023

The 23-year-old defender has been a key performer for Barnsley so far this season, featuring 36 times in League One and grabbing himself four goals along the way.

A huge game ahead…

After suffering defeat last time out, Duff and his players will be right up for the visit of Morecambe, and the Tykes will definitely fancy their chances of claiming all three points given Morecambe’s league position.

It’ll still be a tough game though. Morecambe are no pushovers and if Kitching is absent then it will be slightly more difficult for Barnsley to claim the win.

A win this weekend could pull Barnsley level on points with Ipswich Town who go up against Derby County – both Barnsley and Ipswich have games in hand on Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth.

Barnsley v Morecambe kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.