Burnley handed double injury boost ahead of Sunderland test as key duo return to training

Burnley have had everyone apart from Lyle Foster back in first-team training ahead of Friday’s clash with Sunderland, Vincent Kompany has said.

Burnley will be hoping their march towards the title can continue after the international break, with Sunderland welcoming the Clarets back to action. Friday night’s tie at Turf Moor could see the hosts extend their lead at the top of the table to 16 points with Sheffield United faltering in recent weeks.

While it has been fairly plain sailing on the pitch, Kompany has had some injuries to contend with at times. Second-top scorer Jay Rodriguez has been out since January while midfield star Josh Brownhill missed the last two games before the break.

Now though, ahead of the visit of Sunderland, a positive update has emerged on the injury front.

As quoted by the Burnley Express, Kompany revealed that everyone apart from Lyle Foster has been back in training. That means Rodriguez and Brownhill have been back in the group, while Hjalmar Ekdal has trained after a worry picked up on international duty. Kompany said:

“Everyone is back and fit but Foster has had a little bit of an issue getting back, I think something to do with passports. So he’s fit and healthy which is more important, but we’ve got still one player to come back.

“Other than the passport issue, we’ve got a fully available squad and still waiting a little bit on recovering Jay Rod. But it’s just now discussions about match fitness, discussions about form but a nice and busy training session.”

Plenty to pick from…

With all but one player involved in training before tomorrow’s game, it looks as though Kompany will be spoilt for choice when selecting his starting XI for the game. It could be wise to ease Rodriguez back into competitive action with an appearance or two off the bench, but it remains to be seen what decision the Clarets come to over his involvement.

South African striker Foster’s passport issue can hopefully be resolved sooner rather than later too, giving Burnley some good depth up top heading into the final stages of the season.

With Brownhill back in contention, he looks set to be competing with Johann Berg Gudmudsson, Jack Cork and Samuel Bastien for a spot in the middle alongside star man Josh Cullen.