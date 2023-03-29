West Brom man says he ‘won’t be surprised’ if he pens new deal ahead of summer expiry

West Brom defender Erik Pieters is hopeful of signing a new contract at The Hawthorns, as he enters the final months of his current Baggies deal.

Pieters has continued to play a key role at West Brom under Carlos Corberan, with the versatile defender playing 27 games so far in the league this season. Corberan’s side have lost just four times in the Championship this year as they climb the table towards the play-off spots, currently sitting in 9th place and five points off the top-six with a game in hand.

Pieters has continued strongly at West Brom since arriving in September as a free agent after he left fellow Championship side Burnley in the summer. The 34-year-old has reinvented himself as a centre-back from the previous left-back role he thrived in when he first arrived in England with Stoke City.

The Dutchman’s contract at West Brom expires in the summer, but he revealed to BirminghamLive that his sole focus is on helping the Baggies win promotion back to the Premier League.

He said:

“I’m not going to lie, of course it’s on your mind, but the main key on my mind is to get promotion with West Brom.”

Pieters continued:

“The key for me is to keep performing how I have done, keep getting wins and clean sheets with West Brom and the main goal is promotion. If you get that, because I’ve played so many games, I won’t be surprised if I signed another contract here – but I won’t be in the same situation as I was last summer.”

1 of 14 What club is Neil Warnock currently in charge of? QPR Huddersfield Town Middlesbrough Cardiff City

Contract extension?

Given how important Pieters has been to West Brom since his arrival, it would be a surprise if the Baggies opted not to extend his deal given the defender’s current game time at the club.

Pieters has so far avoided any injury lay-off which has allowed him to nail down a spot in the heart of the defence. But at 34 years old there will be a concern that West Brom may decide to bring in a younger alternative.

The 18-time Netherlands international has proved himself to be a brilliant option in Corberan’s back-three and back-four set-ups. Although a decision could be made further down the line when the Baggies’ outside promotion hopes are known.

West Brom host Millwall on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.