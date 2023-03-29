Transfer insider reveals potential West Ham edge in race to sign Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is rapidly becoming one of the most in-demand players in Europe, after another prolific season in the Championship.

Gyokeres has netted 18 goals in the Championship so far this season – one more than he managed in the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign. He’s become the target of a number of Premier League clubs as we head towards the summer transfer window, with West Ham being mentioned more than most.

The Hammers are becoming notorious for signing players from the second tier and Gyokeres could well be the next. Writing in his latest transfer column on Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that if West Ham remain a Premier League side going into next season, then ‘they will be able to offer Gyokeres the most attractive financial package’.

O’Rourke goes on to say that West Ham will battle the likes of Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United for the signing of the Swedish international. But O’Rourke also states that ‘there will be a real possibility’ of Gyokeres staying at Coventry if the Sky Blues can achieve an unlikely promotion to the Premier League this season.

1 of 14 What club is Neil Warnock currently in charge of? QPR Huddersfield Town Middlesbrough Cardiff City

Gyokeres to West Ham?

West Ham certainly look to be in need of a striker ahead of next season, and Gyokeres would definitely be a good signing for the Hammers too. They’re not afraid to spend money in the transfer market and it would take a decent offer to sign Gyokeres, given the amount of interest in him, and as things stand it seems like Coventry will be forced to sell in the summer.

The Sky Blues securing promotion from the Championship, whilst possible seems quite unlikely. But Mark Robins’ side look set to claim a sizeable transfer fee for Gyokeres in the summer, which they can then put towards signing a replacement and towards signing players in other areas of the pitch.

Coventry return to action v Stoke City this weekend.