Tottenham Hotspur interested in Ipswich Town youngster, report claims

Ipswich Town youngster Calum Logan has caught the eye of Tottenham Hotspur, according to Football Insider.

Ipswich may have a tough time holding onto 16-year-old Logan following reports of Tottenham’s interest in taking the defender to North London.

Logan has climbed the youth ranks at Ipswich and has featured four times in the FA Youth Cup this season with the U18s, where the Tractor Boys were knocked out in the quarter-finals by West Ham after previously beating Liverpool 2-0 in the fifth round.

It seems now that Logan has attracted suitors from Tottenham, with Football Insider reporting that the Lilywhites want to add the defender to their famous youth system which has seen the likes of Harry Kane, Oliver Skipp, and Japhet Tanganga progress through the ranks and into the current first-team squad.

On the move?

Ipswich will surely be keen to make sure Logan remains at the club given the promise he’s shown already in his short career. But the Portman Road outfit will possibly see a healthy compensation package head their way if the defender does leave, as is often the case when a youngster is snapped out of a club’s youth ranks.

The Tractor Boys’ academy have previously produced some gems for the first-team, with centre back Luke Woolfenden a prime example of the successful setup in place currently at Portman Road. The 25-year-old has played 32 times in League One this season and made the centre-back spot his own at his boyhood club.

Although it may come as a blow off the pitch at Ipswich, they have plenty to be happy with on the pitch, with Kieran McKenna’s side currently sat 3rd in the table and just three points off the automatic promotion spots.

Ipswich travel to Derby County on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.