‘The hope is…’ – Carrick issues message to Middlesbrough duo out on loan

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has spoken out about his hopes for Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe’s loan moves, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough allowed Coburn to depart on a season-long loan deal to League One side Bristol Rovers in the summer. Since making the switch to the Memorial Stadium he has played 30 times in all competitions, 20 of which have been starts, and has found the net nine times whilst also registering three assists in that time.

Matthew Hoppe played just three times under Chris Wilder, with another three appearances coming once Carrick took over. As a bit part player, all parties thought a loan move would benefit the forward, sealing a short term deal with Hibs in January. He’s since played six times, scoring once and assisting another.

With the striker duo now out on loan and playing football, Carrick issued a message to the pair in an interview with Teesside Live.

“It’s not just about going out on loan and playing well, it’s the whole package. A new environment, different people, different ways of playing football, different styles and different coaching or learning,” he said.

“I really enjoy seeing them go out to learn, grow and develop and then come back and see where they’re at when they get back. The hope is obviously that they’ve improved.

“[Coburn has] had a really good season and it’s been a really good season for him. The hope is that he’ll take all of that in, grow from it and he’ll come back here in the summer a better player.”

A positive message from Carrick…

Carrick knows from experience how beneficial a loan move can be, and he will hoping for similar success for his Boro pair.

The best solution was to send them out to get valuable playing time and as Carrick states, to come back as better players. Both Coburn and Hoppe have shown they have potential and will be hoping they can break into the first-team fold next season after proving their worth elsewhere.

Given that Cameron Archer is only on loan from Aston Villa at the club, there will be a vacant number nine slot next season unless a new signing is made. Coburn and Hoppe will be looking to be given the opportunity to fill the void.