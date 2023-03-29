Sunderland confirm length of defender’s absence after international injury blow

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard will miss two to three weeks of action after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty.

Ballard was substituted off midway through the second half of Northern Ireland’s 2-0 qualifying win over San Marino.

The centre-back was then taken off 50 minutes into the defeat against Finland, and it has now been confirmed that he will be sidelined for Sunderland over the coming games. As announced on the club’s official website, Ballard will be out for two to three weeks with the hamstring injury.

Ballard’s absence will come as a big blow for Tony Mowbray, with the 23-year-old playing every minute of league action since the turn of the year, winning his place in the side back after previously missing almost four months of action at the beginning of the campaign due to a fractured foot.

Mounting injury concerns…

Sunderland already have long-term injury issues with Ross Stewart out and defender Aji Alese sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a thigh problem. Meanwhile, Dennis Cirkin still remains absent due to prolonged effects of a concussion he suffered against Millwall nearly two months ago.

Although Ballard will likely return for the last few games of the season, in the meantime it will leave Mowbray short at the back with no defender named on the bench for their previous game against Luton Town.

This could pave the way for Joe Anderson to come into the side and partner Danny Batth after playing just five minutes since joining from Everton in January. The 22-year-old may now have his chance with Ballard potentially missing up to five games.