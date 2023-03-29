Stoke City planning backroom appointments as clear summer transfer strategy is revealed

Stoke City look to be readying themselves for a fruitful summer transfer window, in what will be Alex Neil’s first in charge of the club.

Stoke City are heading towards a positive, mid-table finish after what’s been a very turbulent campaign. Neil replaced Michael O’Neill earlier in the season and he had the Potters sitting just above the relegation zone for much of the mid-section of the campaign.

But his side went four games unbeaten before the international break, with Stoke City now sitting in 13th place of the Championship table as we ready for the final run-in. Attentions are quickly turning towards the summer and to next season, and speaking at a recent fan Q&A, technical director Ricky Martin was pressed on the club’s summer recruitment strategy.

Martin confirmed that the Potters could look overseas for new signings, before saying (quoted by StokeonTrentLive):

“Regarding recruitment there is a lot of work going on. We’re in the final stages of appointing a data analyst for the first team, which I think is really important. We’ve also got an agency to help us recruit a head of recruitment and potentially a chief scout.”

Martin then revealed that Stoke City’s summer recruitment will be based upon three ‘pillars’. Those pillars are data, field scouting, and emerging talent.

He continued:

“We will attack recruitment in those three pillars. No one pillar will overtake another. They all have to complement each other. We’re not just going to be data led or just field scouting or emerging talent. A successful recruitment department has a mixture of all that.

“Some of our signings will be young and hungry players maybe with minimal experience, some will be more experienced with good data. It will be a balance of that. We’ve started to use that model in the January window, which is why we’re seeing different types of players and different footballing CVs – none came in with the same CV.

“Then it’s down to the manager and coaching team to integrate them into the football model.”