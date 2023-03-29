Southampton looking at Lincoln City man, report claims

Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan is subject to interest from Southampton, according to a report from The Real EFL.

Lincoln have proved a tough nut to crack over the course of this season in League One, with the Imps currently sitting in 14th place of the table and having only lost ten games so far this season – the joint-lowest outside of the top four.

Roughan has been a key part of Mark Kennedy’s side this season with the 19-year-old playing 26 times so far, operating in defence as well as a more advanced wing-back role.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international previously went on trial at Southampton towards the end of last season, but now The Real EFL have claimed that the Saints are still keeping tabs on the teenager ahead of a potential summer move following Roughan’s breakthrough campaign.

On the move?

Roughan’s good form at Sincil Bank has once again caught the eye of Southampton, with the report claiming that coaches on the south coast ultimately rejected Roughan following the trial period believing he needed more time to develop.

It now seems that those eyes at St Mary’s never gave up on the Imps defender, who has thrived this season at Lincoln after returning from a loan spell at Drogheda United in the Irish Premier Division last season.

Lincoln are currently marooned in the middle of the table with nine games left to play of the season, with a ten-point cushion to the relegation zone. Kennedy’s side will be expecting to survive comfortably, but three defeats in a row has raised some eyebrows. Roughan will be aiming to turn Lincoln’s form around as well as possibly putting himself in the shop window.

Lincoln travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.