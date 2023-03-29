Report shares huge update on Ben Brereton Diaz’s Blackburn Rovers future

Reports in Spain are claiming that Ben Brereton Diaz has signed a four-year deal with Villarreal, ahead of his Blackburn Rovers contract expiry in the summer.

Brereton Diaz’s future at Blackburn Rovers has been a huge talking point for the club throughout the 2022/23 campaign. The Chilean international has enjoyed another decent season in front of goal having netted 12 times and assisted four more, with three goals in his last three for Rovers.

Reports emerged earlier in the campaign saying that Brereton Diaz was set to sign a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Villarreal, though it was never confirmed. Now though, reports in Spain (via Sport Witness) are claiming that the striker has agreed a four-year deal with the club.

It also states that Brereton Diaz passed his medical during the festive period and that he’ll become one of the higher-earning players at the club.