Report reveals number of summer signings expected at Hull City as transfer planning is laid bare

Hull City are targeting five or six new signings during the summer transfer window, reports HullLive.

Hull City enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window last time round. The squad had a complete makeover in what was Acun Ilicali’s first summer as owner, and HullLive say that Tigers boss Liam Rosenior is expecting financial backing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

But HullLive’s Barry Cooper also writes that Rosenior is ‘keen to work with the majority of the squad he inherited in November’ and that this summer transfer window won’t be as busy as the last, but that fan can expect to see ‘five, potentially six new arrivals plus the inevitable departures’.

Cooper also writes that Rosenior ‘is in the process of assembling a list of targets’, with attacking additions set to be a priority for the Tigers’ recruitment team.

Lastly, it’s mentioned that Hull will pay attention to their spending as to avoid breaching any FFP regulations.