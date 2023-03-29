Report reveals Hull City’s stance on second loan move for Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei

Hull City signed Malcolm Ebiowei on loan from Crystal Palace in January.

And since, the 19-year-old has featured seven times in the Championship for Liam Rosenior’s side – his former manager at Derby County. The Tigers are gearing up for another busy summer transfer window, and as per HullLive, the club are keen on another loan deal for Ebiowei.

Barry Cooper writes that the Tigers want Ebiowei back on loan from Palace in the summer, but given uncertainty over the Eagles’ Premier League status and their recent managerial change, a decision on Ebiowei’s future ‘is not likely in the immediate future’.

HullLive also say that Hull City are plotting a few summer signings and that Rosenior is keen to retain much of the squad that he already has, so re-signing Ebiowei could become a top priority for the former Rams boss.

A return for Ebiowei…

Ebiowei remains a very inexperienced player. Few would’ve expected him to set the Championship alight with Hull City, but there’s no doubting that his time at the club will give him some great experience.

And another loan move ahead of next season could do him a world of good too. He needs to have some kind of stability in order to properly progress as a player and returning to Hull for the entirety of next season would see him get a whole season of Championship football under his belt.

And for Rosenior, he’d be re-signing a very versatile and exciting player in the process.

Hull City return to action v Rotherham United this weekend.