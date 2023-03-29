Peterborough United loan man set to make long-awaited return against Oxford United

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed that Kell Watts is looking ‘fit and well’ ahead of this weekend’s clash with Oxford United.

Peterborough United will be looking to continue their charge for a play-off spot at the weekend when they host Oxford United. Ferguson’s side climbed to 7th in the table and just one point behind Derby County after beating the Rams last weekend.

Posh have now won four of their last five games and have taken full advantage of those sides around them slipping up to join back in the play-off hunt.

Ahead of the run in, Ferguson’s side have been given an injury boost with Newcastle United loanee Watts set to return after being sidelined since January with a hamstring injury.

Ferguson spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph about the positive news regarding the defender’s comeback, saying:

“Kell Watts also gives us options at the back and he’s looking fit and well for Saturday.”

Defensive boost…

Ferguson should be feeling confident in Peterborough United’s play-off hopes over the remainder of the campaign with the backline looking close to full strength.

Watts has played just seven league games for Posh, with knee and hamstring injuries keeping him out for much of the campaign. The 23-year-old will hope that his injury troubles are past him now ahead of the final stretch of the season.

Dan Butler also returned as a half-time substitute in the home victory against Derby County after missing four of the previous six games and failing to start a match since the beginning of February. The 28-year-old could have suffered from a lack of sharpness, but he put in an assured display on his return and will be keen to maintain his place in the side.