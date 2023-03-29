Opinion: Ipswich Town should consider ambitious Burnley swoop if sought-after star departs this summer

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton has been a standout performer this season and somewhat unsurprisingly, it has been claimed he’s drawing transfer interest ahead of the summer.

Ipswich Town’s in-form shot-stopper is claimed to have drawn the attention of ‘multiple’ clubs, and the Tractor Boys could be in for a fight to hold onto their no.1 – especially if they fail to win promotion once again.

Hopefully, it won’t come to that and Kieran McKenna and co can rise to the Championship with Walton. But, it could be wise to have a contingency plan in place if he does move on, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell could be a perfect replacement.

An ideal fit?

In terms of profiles, Peacock-Farrell and Walton are really similar. The latter was signed from a Premier League club having been unable to oust the number one and with Burnley en route to the top-flight and Arijanet Muric the go-to man for Vincent Kompany, Peacock-Farrell looks set to be in a similar position.

The Northern Irishman also boasts a good amount of senior experience though. He impressed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season and has performed well when called upon by Burnley, keeping four clean sheets in five Championship games this campaign.

However, despite the fact he’s still got a part to play at Turf Moor, a summer move doesn’t seem out of the question. At 26, game time will be Peacock-Farrell’s priority and with his deal up in 2024, it could be the Clarets’ last chance to get a decent deal for his services.

Ipswich, regardless of which division they will find themselves in, should have the financial power to strike an agreement. That will almost certainly be the case if they win promotion though, making Peacock-Farrell an ambitious yet still feasible addition.

It will rest heavily on what Burnley have planned for Peacock-Farrell and what his stance is on his Turf Moor position. But, at the very least, Ipswich Town should have the ex-Leeds United man in mind in case they lose star man Walton this summer.