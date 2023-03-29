Opinion: Blackburn Rovers should rival Stoke City in ambitious player pursuit, perfect Brereton Diaz replacement

Blackburn Rovers remain on track to lose Ben Brereton Diaz in the summer, with the striker’s contract set to expire.

And recent reports have backed him to join La Liga outfit Villarreal. It’s once again being said that the striker has agreed terms with the club and that he’ll make the move in the summer when his Rovers deal expires.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s striking options are already very limited, and so if – or rather when – Brereton Diaz leaves, Rovers will be in the market for a few new attacking additions. And one name that’s already been linked with the club this season is Sunderland’s Ross Stewart.

The Scot has endured a tough season with injury. He’s currently sidelined until the summer but in his 13 Championship outings this season he’s managed to score 10 goals, assisting a further three. Recent reports have tipped Stoke City to make an ambitious summer swoop for the Scot who sees his contract expire in 2024, and Blackburn Rovers could do a whole lot worse than joining the race for Stewart.

He boasts a lot of similar traits to Brereton Diaz in that he’s a well-rounded striker, capable of playing a few different roles in attack and capable of scoring a variety of goals. On the face of it, it might seem like a bit of a sideways step for Stewart, but Blackburn have shown this season that they’re ambitious under their new recruitment structure, and effective under their new management.

1 of 14 What club is Neil Warnock currently in charge of? QPR Huddersfield Town Middlesbrough Cardiff City

And given Stewart’s contract situation, he might not cost as much as many think. If Blackburn can put the funds together and offer a decent enough pay packet, then Stewart to Blackburn Rovers in the summer could be a very realistic, and very exiting potential move for Tomasson’s side.

Blackburn return to action v Birmingham City this weekend.