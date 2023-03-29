Norwich City loan man will be available for transfer this summer, report claims

Norwich City loanee Isaac Hayden will be made available for transfer by parent club Newcastle United in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Hayden joined the Canaries on loan from Newcastle United in the summer but it’s now reported that his career back at St. James’ Park is set to come to an end amid the club’s incredible rise over the past 18 months.

Norwich City have so far struggled in their attempt to win immediate promotion back to the Premier League after they were relegated from the top flight last season.

The Canaries are currently sat 7th in the league, three points behind Millwall who occupy the last play-off place at the moment.

David Wagner will likely begin planning over the summer to ensure the Carrow Road outfit can make a stronger chance of promotion next season, if they remain in the second tier this campaign. The German may be free to make a move for Hayden with The Athletic reporting the 28-year-old, along with Jeff Hendrick, will be ‘made available’ for transfer.

Permanent swoop?

Despite Hayden’s experience and reported availability in the summer, it would be surprising if Norwich were to move for the former England U21 international permanently. Hayden has played just 12 league games all season after two extended absences through a knee injury, with him not featuring for the club since the turn of 2023.

Coming from Newcastle United as well, Hayden may command a substantial wage after being with the Magpies since 2016, most of that time spent in the Premier League.

The loan move at the beginning of the season saw the Canaries take a risk on the midfielder given he also missed the entirety of the second half of last season for Eddie Howe’s side due to knee problems, which now unfortunately seem to be a reoccurrence.