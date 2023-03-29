Latest Sunderland news: Leicester City swap deal rumoured, Championship club eyeing Black Cats raid + more

Sunderland are gearing up for a return to action on Friday night, with a trip to league leaders Burnley on the agenda.

And it’ll mark a very tough return to Championship duties for Tony Mowbray’s side. The Black Cats aren’t in great form having won just one of their last seven, whereas Burnley are unbeaten in the league since November and have a 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Ahead of Friday’s game though, there’s been some interesting Sunderland stories in headlines, with two of them relating to Ross Stewart and Anthony Patterson.

Reports last weekend revealed that Stoke City are plotting an ambitious summer move for Stewart ahead of his contract expiry in 2024, whilst a separate report revealed that Leicester City could offer Sunderland Daniel Iversen as part of a swap deal which would see Anthony Patterson head the other way.

And on the topic of transfers, Mowbray clearly outlined what he hopes to bring in during the summer transfer window, telling Sunderland Echo earlier this week:

“It’s alright being a technical team – we have a lot of technical players but they’re not physical powerhouses. I knew we would feel the power of Luton and yet we have to be able to play through it, round it and over the top of it.