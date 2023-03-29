Latest Coventry City news: Gyokeres latest, Sky Blues eyeing Championship man + more

Coventry City will be looking to continue their rise up the Championship table after the international break.

Coventry City have climbed to 8th in the table and sit just three points outside the play-offs, with Mark Robins’ side currently on a nine-game unbeaten run.

And there’s been plenty happening off the pitch at Coventry during the international break, with fresh links emerging between Viktor Gyokeres and Premier League outfits ahead of a potential summer move. The Sun recently reported that West Ham and Burnley are interested in moving for the striker.

Also in transfer news, it’s been claimed that Coventry are looking at making a move for Stoke City defender Morgan Fox, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. Sunderland and West Brom are also said to be keeping tabs on the 29-year-old’s situation, but Stoke are eager to tie Fox down to a new contract.

Coventry have also been hard at work in the contract department this week, with midfielder Ben Sheaf penning a new contract with the Sky Blues until summer 2026. The 25-year-old has played 30 times in the league so far this season and has been a key player for Robins throughout.

Elsewhere, Gustavo Hamer sees his current Sky Blues deal expire in 2024. CoventryLive are reporting that the Sky Blues have begun talks with Hamer over an extension to his current deal, with the early signs indicating the Dutchman will consider talks about extending his stay with the club. The report also claims that talks are yet to open with Callum O’Hare due to the long-term injury problem that’s seen the 24-year-old sidelined for the entirety of 2023 so far.

Coventry City return to action v Stoke City this weekend.