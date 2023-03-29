John Mousinho discusses current position on potential contract extension for Portsmouth ace

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has suggested he is leaning towards extending the contract of goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi beyond the end of this season.

Portsmouth added young ‘keeper Oluwayemi to their ranks last summer, bringing him in on a free transfer after his contract with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur came to an end.

Since then, he’s mainly served as no.2, first to West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths and now to the popular Matt Macey. Oluwayemi has tasted senior action though, managing four clean sheets in eight appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old’s deal is up at the end of the season though, and given his status as back-up, questions have been asked over an extension. Now though, Mousinho has suggested he’s keen to hold onto the youngster.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey boss has said they are feeling ‘positive’ ahead of contract talks. He said:

“Josh is a young lad who has come in and done well and, in terms of keeping him for next year, his contract is a conversation which we’ll be really positive about having.”

He later added that the opinion of goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo will be key in the decision over Oluwayemi’s future, and Promo ‘really likes him.’

Holding onto Oluwayemi…

While it might be hoped that Luton Town loan man Macey signs permanently, holding onto Oluwayemi seems to be a good decision for the long-term providing he does indeed end up signing a new deal.

The ex-Spurs talent is a promising young ‘keeper and has proven he can be a solid deputy, and there’s no reason why he can’t go on to claim the no.1 shirt further down the line. It could be beneficial for him to gain some more senior experience given that much of his game time to date has come in academy football, but it remains to be seen just what Mousinho and co have planned for him if he extends his stay.

Until then, Oluwayemi’s focus will be on staying fresh in case he’s called upon again before the end of the season.