Brentford and Fulham keen on Championship star, says transfer insider

Brentford and Fulham are both keen on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Interest in Gyokeres is really heating up as we near the summer transfer window. The Swedish international is hitting form at the right time with five goals in his last eight appearances for club and country, including one in Sweden’s 5-0 win over Azerbaijan on Monday night.

He’s netted 18 times in the Championship so far this season. It’s one more than he managed in the entirety of the last Championship campaign and his fine form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with a clutch of Premier League teams including West Ham and Leeds United being heavily linked.

But writing in his latest transfer column for Football Insider, O’Rourke says that Premier League duo Brentford and Fulham are also keen on a summer move for Gyokeres, and that both could have an advantage in the race to sign the 24-year-old given that both are based in London and that both are vying for European finishes.