Blackburn Rovers set to secure another player’s future after Scott Wharton agreement

Blackburn Rovers are set to tie another player down to a new contract before this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City, the Lancashire Telegraph has suggested.

Blackburn Rovers have made some great progress on the contract front over the course of the international break, securing the futures of numerous academy graduates.

Goalkeepers Joe Hilton and Jake Eastham have both penned new deals, as has midfielder Jake Garrett. The headline name of the bunch is Scott Wharton though, with it confirmed on Wednesday that he has signed a new contract that runs until 2027.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Scott Wharton has signed a new contract to keep him at Ewood Park until at least the summer of 2027. Congrats, @wharton_scott! 🌹#OneOfOurOwn | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 29, 2023

However, it seems the announcements won’t be stopping there.

In their coverage of Wharton’s new deal, the Lancashire Telegraph says that one more new contract is ‘set to follow’ before the return from the international break this weekend.

It remains to be seen just who else will be putting pen to paper on new terms, but after a shambolic end to the winter transfer window, it will be encouraging to see the club striking contract agreements in good time before the summer.

Another future secured…

With another seemingly set to follow after the deal with Wharton, fans will be eager to see just who else has committed their future to Tomasson’s project Ewood Park.

Another new contract announcement would make that five over the course of the international break, so it is safe to say that director of football Gregg Broughton and the rest of the Rovers hierarchy have made the most of the time without games.

The focus will swiftly turn back to the promotion fight though. Blackburn are in a good position in the fight for the play-offs but after seeing previous campaigns tail off, they will know no prisoners can be taken in the battle for the top-six.