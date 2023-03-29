Barry Fry reveals why Peterborough United will not be pursuing League One striker this summer

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said the club will likely not be pursuing rumoured target Alfie May this summer because of his age.

Peterborough United were dismantled at home by Cheltenham Town not so long ago and striker May was a star performer.

He netted two brilliant goals in a thoroughly impressive 3-0 away win for Wade Elliott’s side. Shortly after the display, it was reported by Gloucestershire Live that Posh were alongside National League big spenders Wrexham in eyeing the out of contract striker ahead of the summer.

Now though, Barry Fry has seemingly made the London Road outfit’s stance clear ahead of the summer.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh director of football said he doesn’t expect them to be pursuing a deal for May because of his age. He explained:

“He’s not a player that’s been mentioned to me and I don’t expect that to happen because of Alfie’s age.

“We don’t tend to sign strikers that old. He’s a good player who scored two great goals against us, but I suspect, because our gaffer signed him before, some think we would be interested again. Anyway, we don’t know who our manager will be next season. When we do I will have more idea who we want to try and sign.”

May will be 30 by the time the 2023/24 campaign begins, so he wouldn’t necessarily fit in with the striker profile at Peterborough United, with younger, up and coming players usually on the shopping list at London Road.

Will Posh need another striker?

Regardless of whether or not Peterborough United find themselves in the Championship, they will be determined to hold onto talisman and captain Jonson Clarke-Harris. He’s been their go-to man up top since signing but there are a couple of options still on the books beyond him.

Kabongo Tshimanga is only on an initial loan deal but that will become permanent in the summer. Speedy forward Ricky-Jade Jones is still an option too, but neither have really make notable inroads in their Posh careers to date.

Another striker could be a worthwhile addition to increase competition up top, but one will be a necessity if Clarke-Harris is tempted elsewhere. It remains to be seen if he draws interest, but after such a strong season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Posh face a fight to keep him.