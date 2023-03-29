3 right-backs Swansea City should consider amid links with Roma loanee and non-league talent

Swansea City are facing a big summer transfer window and it seems a new right-back will be on Russell Martin’s shopping list in the coming months.

Swansea City’s links with Roma’s loaned-out full-back Bryan Reynolds have re-emerged, while Bromley talent Kellen Fisher is also said to be on the club’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

With a right-back on the shopping list, here are three other options the Swans should consider ahead of the summer…

Ola Aina – Torino

Aina is a name that may well be familiar with some fans. He’s a product of Chelsea’s youth academy and spent time on loan with Hull City before joining Serie A side Torino in 2018, then returning to England on loan with Fulham for the 2020/21 season.

The 26-year-old isn’t Torino’s favoured option on the right-hand side though and with his deal up in the summer, he could be a feasible yet exciting free transfer addition to Swansea City’s ranks.

Josh Key – Exeter City

Key, 23, is also out of contract at the end of this season, making him a good budget option for the Swans. He’s been one of Exeter City’s more impressive performers for a while now and after managing the jump up to League One football, a Championship move could be the next step for Key.

The Exeter-born ace is a creative threat from the right-hand side and could be a much-needed long-term option at right-back or right wing-back for Martin and co.

Jack Stacey – AFC Bournemouth

If Martin is keen for Premier League and Championship pedigree, Stacey might just be the best option of the three.

At 26, he has plenty of time ahead of him and he’s yet another out of contract option, so there really is shrewd business to be done for the Swans. Stacey is down the pecking order with Bournemouth so the door could be open for him to depart and with strong pedigree behind him, he’s certainly another player worth keeping in mind.