Winter interest in right-back revived? 4 Derby County transfers that could unfold this summer

Derby County’s recent form has thrown the League One play-off race wide open, though a top six finish is still in the Rams’ control.

Derby County have lost three of their previous four games to see their cushion in the play-off spots drop to just one point. Derby remain in 6th place after they were beaten by 7th place Peterborough United at the weekend, with their form now a real concern.

They remain in control of their fate, but Paul Warne will be eager for a busy transfer window to make sure they avoid stuttering form like this again. Here, we look at four Derby County transfers that could unfold in the summer…

Eiran Cashin – Out?

Cashin has continued to develop at Derby County in League One after breaking into the first-team over the back end of last season’s Championship campaign.

The 21-year-old has played 35 games this season and proved a real rock at the back, with Warne claiming Cashin’s price tag would be ‘in the £5m-£6 bracket’. Warne previously shut down rumours of Norwich City making a move in January, but Championship sides may soon come to the table.

Jack Hunt – In?

Sheffield Wednesday defender Hunt was the subject of a late Derby County bid in the January window, who wanted to make the 32-year-old their new right-back.

Hunt has been a fringe player at Hillsborough this season and could well be on the move in the summer for more football.

Derby have deployed more natural centre-midfielder Korey Smith at right-back predominately this season and will likely be after a more traditional right-back in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if they revive their interest in Hunt as he approaches the end of his contract.

Midfielder out?

Derby have a plethora of young midfield options with Max Bird, Jason Knight and Louie Sibley all excelling in the first-team and becoming key parts of the side. With Krystian Bielik out on loan too, we might see some movement in the summer.

Bielik has spent the season on loan at Birmingham City and will likely want to remain in the Championship should Derby fail to gain promotion.

Similar demands could be made of the other midfielders, with Sibley and Bird previously linked with Coventry City last summer and Knight’s contract up in the summer.

Centre-back options

Despite Cashin’s growth this season, a lack of other options at centre-back could be an issue with Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman, James Chester and Craig Forsyth all out of contract in the summer.

If they were to depart it would leave Cashin and Jake Rooney as the only recognised centre-backs with Haydon Roberts’ loan spell also up in the summer, meaning quality and depth would need to be added alongside the young duo.