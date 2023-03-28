What’s former Swansea City and QPR man Wayne Routledge up to these days?

Swansea City and QPR both had Wayne Routledge on their books during his playing days.

Routledge, now 38, first made a name for himself in the Crystal Palace academy, coming through their youth ranks before earning an eye-catching move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2005. Much of his time there was spent out on loan, leaving permanently to join Aston Villa in January 2008 before heading to QPR a year later.

He proved a creative force for the R’s, managing 12 goals and 20 assists in 69 across two spells – a permanent one-year stint and a six-month loan in the second-half of the 2010/11 campaign. At the end of that season, he returned to parent club Newcastle United and would be sold to Swansea City, where he ended up seeing out the last 10 years of his career.

With the Swans, Routledge played a massive 305 times across all competitions, managing 33 goals and 40 assists in that time. He helped Swansea enjoy a lengthy stint in the Premier League and was part of the side that won the League Cup in the 2012/13 season, also embarking on European football with the Welsh outfit.

Routledge decided to retire in October of 2021, leaving behind him a successful playing career.

But what’s Routledge up to these days?

While his abilities aren’t on show on the pitch anymore, it seems Routledge’s pedigree and experience is still having a positive influence on the game. As per his LinkedIn, Routledge has been working as a football consultant with Unique Sports Ground since September 2021, putting his experiences to use to help players.

The retired winger will be best remembered as a serious creative force and a dynamic threat on the wings, with his talents making him a success at both Premier League and Championship level.