What’s former Portsmouth and Peterborough United man Christian Burgess up to these days?

Portsmouth and Peterborough United both had Christian Burgess on their books during his time on these shores.

Burgess, now 31, made a name for himself in non-league football with Bishop’s Stortford after time in Arsenal’s academy as a youngster. He made a big jump up to join Middlesbrough in 2012 but only played once for the senior team, spending time out on loan with Hartlepool United and Peterborough United before joining the latter permanently.

The London-born centre-back only stayed with the Posh for a season, managing five goals in 33 games as they finished in 9th.

Burgess was then snapped up by Portsmouth the following summer. It marked a step down in decision for the centre-back but he proved a key player as they won the League Two title in his second season, earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year. He remained a regular for them in the third-tier too, being named the club’s Player of the Season for 2019/20, which proved to be his last at the last.

But what’s Burgess up to these days?

After his Pompey deal expired, Burgess made a fairly left-field move to join Belgian side Union S.G. Les Unionistes were in the second-tier at the time but they won promotion in Burgess’ first season, then managing a stunning 2nd place finish in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League the following campaign.

That saw Burgess and Union S.G. earn a Europa League spot for this season and they’ve progressed all the way to the quarter-finals. The ex-Portsmouth and Peterborough centre-back has been a starting XI mainstay throughout too, playing 108 times across all competitions since signing.

Going from League One and League Two all the way to the Europa League last eight, Burgess’ career has been on an upward trajectory in recent years and he’ll be hoping to maintain that in the coming years.