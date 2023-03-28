Updated Championship play-off prediction: How will Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and co all fare?

Teams in the Championship have either eight or nine games left to play, with fixtures returning in full this weekend.

We are well and truly entering the business end of the 2022/23 campaign now. The international fixtures are passing by and with it comes the return of club football, and in the Championship it’s Burnley v Sunderland that gets action back underway on Friday night.

The Clarets look set to go on and claim the title. But how will the teams behind them fare? Here, a handful of our writers make their Championship play-off prediction…

Luke Phelps

“Burnley for the title. No doubt whatsoever. But 2nd place is very much up for grabs, and it’s very much a two-horse race between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough in my opinion. United have some very tough fixtures coming up and I’m finding it hard to make a case for them to finish in 2nd, despite them having a three-point gap over Boro and a game in hand. I’ll say Boro to finish 2nd, but only just.

“I don’t think Luton Town will enter into the race for 2nd, but I do think they’ll finish inside the top-six which would be another successful campaign for them. Blackburn Rovers I’m not so sure about. Even though they enjoyed a fine run of form before the break, I just struggle to see them maintaining that kind of consistency until the end of the campaign and I think they’ll be relying on other teams to drop points to finish inside the top-six – although I think they will finish just inside the top-six.

“The last play-off spot is well up for grabs. Millwall, Norwich City, and then Coventry City and West Brom are, for me, the teams battling for 6th. All have been inconsistent at times this season and if I’m really being honest, I think Coventry are the dark horses here. They’re looking very strong right now and Viktor Gyokeres is really hitting form, so I fancy them to make a late dash for 6th.”

Table prediction:

1st – Burnley

2nd – Middlesbrough

3rd – Sheffield United

4th – Luton Town

5th – Blackburn Rovers

6th – Coventry City

James Ray

“The play-off fight is really hotting up and anyone from 9th to 5th are really going to be scrapping it out for the top-six.

“Top spot will be Burnley’s barring the mother of all collapses, but 2nd place is really up for grabs. Sheffield United have struggled over recent months and have been devoid of momentum for a little while now, bringing Middlesbrough right back into the fight. However, while the wind is in Boro’s sails, I can see the Blades getting on another strong run to just about get themselves over the line.

“Luton look to be on for another play-off finish and that’s something Rob Edwards and the club should be really proud of. There might be tough moments to come, but I can see them holding onto an impressive 4th place finish.

“5th and 6th are a real toss up though. Blackburn have shown before they can struggle to get themselves over the line and while they have a game in hand and a decent gap to those outside the top-six, I think they might drop out. They’ve got some really tough fixtures towards the end of the season including ties against Coventry City, Burnley, Luton and Millwall in their last five games. If they can come through those well then they’ll be a play-off team, but as much as I’d love Tomasson to finally get Rovers into the top-six, I fear they’ll falter late on.

“That opens the door for someone to swoop in, and I think it could be West Brom. They’ve shown what they’re capable of under Corberan and they might even get as high as 5th, overtaking Millwall in the last play-off spot while Blackburn, Norwich City and Coventry City miss out.”

Table prediction:

1st – Burnley

2nd – Sheffield United

3rd – Middlesbrough

4th – Luton Town

5th – West Brom

6th – Millwall