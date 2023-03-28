‘That is really worrying’ – Cheltenham Town v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Cheltenham Town host Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Wednesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Gloucestershire to face a Cheltenham Town side that has pulled away from the relegation fight in recent weeks. The Robins sit in 17th, but they’re now eight points clear of the drop after taking 10 points from the last 12 up for grabs.

The four-game unbeaten streak has included impressive wins over Peterborough United and Exeter City, easing relegation nerves.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, nerves are really starting to creep in after back-to-back losses. The Owls were unbeaten in 23 before being dismantled by Barnsley and on Sunday, they were unable to bounce back, suffering a shock 1-0 loss to bottom side Forest Green Rovers.

Wednesday have surrendered top spot and now sit in 2nd, with Barnsley and Ipswich Town closing in.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“You have to be concerned for Sheffield Wednesday. The Barnsley loss was understandable; yes, it was a poor display from the Owls, but Barnsley are in fantastic form and produced a brilliant performance. Losing to Forest Green though, that is really worrying.

“They were unable to break down the league’s leakiest defence and with the pressure really on now, they must make the most of this next game in hand.

“Cheltenham have produced some great performances to move away from the relegation zone and I really think they could frustrate the visitors. If Wednesday perform as they did at the weekend, the Robins could pick up a huge win. I do see Moore’s side getting on the scoresheet though, but I can’t see it being enough take all three points. This could be another huge blow for Wednesday’s top-two chances.”

Score prediction: Cheltenham Town 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“I think everyone expected Wednesday to thump Forest Green and return to winning ways. But that defeat definitely confirms this current sticky patch for the Owls and this trip to Cheltenham looks a whole lot tougher now.

“The Robins are enjoying a decent vein of form right now and they’ve beaten some of the better teams in League One, so Wednesday will be well aware of the threat that they pose.

“For me though, I think it’s a matter of time before Wednesday get back to their best – I’m still backing them for automatic promotion so I’m going to back them for a win here, albeit a narrow one.”

Score prediction: Cheltenham Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday