Striker in? Goalkeeper departs? 4 Luton Town transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer

Luton Town are still flying in the Championship as they sit just six points off the automatic promotion spot.

The Hatters are currently 4th in the league and have won four of their last six games to move closer to Sheffield United in 2nd place.

Rob Edwards’ side have a seven-point gap inside the play-off spots and, barring a collapse in form, should remain in the top six. With promotion within reach again there could be a busy summer at Kenilworth Road to maintain their progress next season. Here we look at four Luton Town transfers that could unfold in the summer…

Dan Agyei – In?

Crewe Alexandra striker Agyei is flying in League Two this season. After arriving from Oxford United in the summer, the 25-year-old has bagged 12 times and caught the eye of teams above. Earlier this month, Football League World reported that Luton are amongst a host of other clubs across the EFL keeping tabs on the striker.

Agyei could prove another bargain buy from the lower leagues but this is the first season in his career he’s bagged double figures.

Max Johnston – In?

Johnston has become one of the most talked about youngsters since emerging at Motherwell over the second half of this season.

The 19-year-old is wanted by Luton Town amongst other Championship sides, according to the Daily Record, and will be available on a free transfer with his contract ticking into the final weeks. He too could be a shrewd addition for the future and seems a feasible addition for the Hatters.

Matt Macey – Out?

Macey could be on his way out of Luton Town after only a year, with Portsmouth sporting director Rich Hughes revealing his interest in signing the on loan keeper permanently, saying they ‘would certainly like to hope we can keep him’. The 28-year-old only arrived from Hibernian in the summer and only played one game before joining Portsmouth on loan in January.

With Ethan Horvath only on loan and James Shea just back from injury, it remains to be seen whether there is a place for Macey at Kenilworth Road.

Loan player returns?

Luton are set to see Horvath, Cody Drameh and Marvelous Nakamba leave Kenilworth Road at the end of the season, with their loan deals ticking down.

An extension for Drameh could be tough to sort out given Leeds’ defensive issues and at only 21-years-old he still has every chance of making it at Elland Road. But, permanent deals could likely be pursued for Horvath and Nakamba with the pair struggling to make their mark at their respective Premier League sides.