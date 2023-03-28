Star man out? Midfielder in? 4 Rotherham United transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer

Rotherham United are currently embroiled in a fight for Championship survival, with Matt Taylor’s side sat just above the relegation places.

The Millers are currently 20th in the table and sit four points ahead of Huddersfield Town in the drop zone.

Taylor’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats, sucking them back into the relegation fight. Rotherham United have yo-yoed between the Championship and League One in recent years but Taylor will be looking towards a potentially busy summer window to build a stronger second-tier side.

Here we look at four Rotherham United transfers that could unfold in the summer…

Chiedozie Ogbene – Out?

Ogbene looks destined to leave Rotherham United whether or not they remain in the Championship, with the 25-year-old linked with Swansea City previously, with Middlesbrough and Club Brugge also mentioned as admirers.

The winger sees his contract at The AESSEAL New York Stadium expire in the summer and as time passes, it is looking more and more likely that he will head for pastures new.

Lewis Wing – In?

The Millers are among the sides to have been linked with a move for former loanee Wing from Wycombe Wanderers but are said to face tough competition from fellow Championship sides.

Wing played for the club over the back half of the 2020/21 campaign but has caught the eye of Rotherham United again after impressing in League One, with Wing’s versatility a key quality of his.

Sam Hoskins – In?

The Northampton Town forward reportedly caught the Millers’ eye in January, though no deal came to fruition

Hoskins is the second top-scorer in League Two this season with 20 goals so far and could prove a shrewd replacement for the potentially outgoing Ogbene. Hoskins also operates naturally on the right-hand side but he can also play all across the front three.

Loan players return?

Rotherham United signed Bailey Wright and Conor Coventry on loan deals in January, with both starring for the side when fit. The pair look to have been cast aside by their parent clubs and that could open the door to permanent swoops if Taylor has been impressed with either of the loan duo.