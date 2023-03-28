Rotherham United man becomes surprise target for top flight European club

Standard Liege are the latest team to show an interest in Rotherham United and Republic of Ireland attacker Chiedozie Ogbene, it’s been claimed.

Ogbene, 25, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. He’s enjoyed a strong campaign in the Championship having played 32 times so far this season, scoring seven and assisting three for the Millers who currently sit in 20th place of the table.

Various Championship clubs were linked with a move for Ogbene in the January transfer window, including Swansea City, Millwall, and Middlesbrough. Now though, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed on Twitter that Belgian giants Standard Liege are interested in a move for Ogbene.

🇮🇪👀🇧🇪 Infos #mercato 🔴 Auteur d’une belle prestation ce soir face à la #France, Chiedozie #Ogbene a tapé dans l’œil du #Standard ! Libre de tout contrat cet été, des discussions ont déjà eu lieu entre la direction du #RSCL et son entourage. #RUFC #JPL

⏳ À suivre. #IRLFRA

Ogbene was on target for Ireland in the 3-2 win over Latvia last week, and he played a full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat v France last night as well.

A big summer ahead…

Ogbene has been a very good servant to Rotherham. He always looked set for bigger things though, and it’s certainly a shame that Rotherham won’t be able to make a sizeable transfer fee for the player either.

But for Ogbene, there seems to be a few doors opening for him as we near the summer transfer window. A move to Liege would be a very exciting one but it depends on whether or not he wants to remain in England or not.

Right now though, Matt Taylor will want Ogbene focused on Rotherham’s relegation battle. The Millers remain in a very perilous position in the table and have a few tough games coming up, with their next being a trip to Hull City this weekend.