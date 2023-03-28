QPR handed triple injury boost ahead of Wigan Athletic crunch match

QPR return to action v Wigan Athletic this weekend.

And for both sides, it’s a really important game. Wigan Athletic now find themselves eight points from safety after suffering a recent three-point deduction, whilst QPR sit just six points above the drop zone after losing seven of their last eight in the Championship.

The R’s have eight games left to salvage their Championship status for another season, and Gareth Ainsworth will be bolstered by the returns of some key players this weekend. West London Sport have revealed that first-team trio Ethan Laird, Leon Balogun, and Chris Willock are all in contention to feature this weekend, after playing in a QPR B-team match yesterday.

Balogun has been a big miss for the R’s. The centre-back has missed the last four months with a calf injury and in his absence, QPR have only won twice in the league. Laird has been another key absentee having missed the last six, although his absence has allowed the likes of Aaron Drewe and Osman Kakay to flourish in defence.

And Willock has endured a frustrating season, having started so well before struggling to consistent form, and then sustaining another hamstring injury.

The final run-in…

QPR remain in a very perilous position in the Championship table, and after that heavy defeat v Blackpool, followed up by a home defeat at home to Birmingham City, things aren’t looking great for the London club right now.

Ainsworth’s side have some really tough fixtures coming up with games against the likes of West Brom, Coventry City, Norwich City, Burnley and Stoke City in April, before finishing the campaign at home to Bristol City in what could yet be a real six-pointer.

This weekend’s game is perhaps QPR’s most winnable, so it really is a huge game for the R’s who could yet be handed a boost with Laird, Balogun, and Willock all in contention.