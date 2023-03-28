Opinion: Swansea City must give this 21-year-old another chance, potential Manning successor

Swansea City are set to be without Ryan Manning beyond the end of this season, leaving a big gap on the left-hand side and the Swans without one of their best performers.

Swansea City man Manning is out of contract at the end of the campaign and Russell Martin has already said he’s unlikely to pen new terms in South Wales, freeing him to head for pastures new.

It leaves a gaping hole on the left for the Swans, and that will be an obvious cause for concern. However, Martin and co need not fret, as they might already have a Manning successor in the form of 2022 addition Nathanael Ogbeta…

Ready for another shot…

Former Manchester City academy graduate Ogbeta made a name for himself with Shrewsbury Town, impressing in League One and ultimately earning himself a move to Swansea City in the January transfer window of 2022.

His time with the Swans has been a tough one to date though. Ogbeta has struggled to impress in his three appearances for the club thus far and wasn’t included in a single Championship squad over the first half of the season before heading out on loan to third-tier promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

With the Posh though, Ogbeta has been a revelation on the left-hand side. He’s thoroughly impressed as Darren Ferguson’s men have clawed their way back into the play-off fight, even providing three goal contributions (a goal and two assists) in his last three games. His abilities were really on show against Derby County at the weekend, keeping tricky winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing quiet before showing his attacking intent by netting the pivotal second goal in Posh’s 2-0 win.

Contrary to some of his displays in a Swansea City shirt, Ogbeta is playing with confidence. He’s quickly become a popular figure among supporters and looks to be thoroughly enjoying his football again at London Road, which has understandably led to calls for Posh to sign him permanently.

After showing what he’s capable of though, Ogbeta has certainly earned a shot at Swansea in the summer. This loan stint may well have revitalised his career in South Wales and with Manning heading out, the 21-year-old has warranted an opportunity to prove he could be the next long-term option on the left.