Loanee to be sold? 4 Cardiff City transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer

Cardiff City will be fighting for their Championship survival upon their return from the international break.

The Bluebirds are currently sat 21st in the table, just three points above the relegation zone. However, Sabri Lamouchi’s arrival has seen Cardiff begin to pick up form, managing three wins in their previous six games.

Should Cardiff City beat the drop, they’ll be sure to have a busy summer window to make sure they aren’t put in a similar position next season. Here, we look at four transfers that could unfold in South Wales this summer…

Max Watters – Out?

Since arriving for £1m back in January from League Two side Crawley Town, Watters has been unable to find any form in Wales and been sent out on loan twice.

The 24-year-old started the first eight games of the season and was unable to register a goal or an assist before being dropped and moved to Barnsley in League One. Watters’ time may be up in Wales with him failing to set the world alight at Oakwell.

Striker options

Cardiff could be left short of attacking wealth if they fail to bring in a new striker in the summer, with Sory Kaba set to leave at the end of the season when his loan expires. The Bluebirds are the lowest scoring team in the league with just 28 goals in 37 games, something that desperately needs to be addressed in the summer.

Top scorer this season Callum Robinson is currently out with injury, whilst second highest with just four goals is Jaden Philogene who is only on loan. More goals will be a must if they’re to avoid a similar scenario next season.

New centre back

Cardiff City have suffered from a lack of depth at centre-back which was shown in the draw against West Brom which Cedric Kipre was unavailable for due to the Baggies being his parent club. The matchup saw the Bluebirds revert to a back four which Lamouchi has moved away from with success.

With Kipre heading out the door, Cardiff either need to try and sign the Ivorian permanently or bring in a replacement or two to cover.

Out of contract

With just weeks left until the end of the season, there isn’t much time for those who are out of contract in Wales to earn themselves a new deal.

Tom Sang and Gavin Whyte look destined to leave after both have failed to feature in the last two months, whilst Connor Wickham and Mark Harris are both out of contract too, so some will need to be tied down to new deals .