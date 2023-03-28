Key trio set to leave? 5 QPR transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer

QPR are in need of a big summer rebuild, whether this season ends in relegation or not.

The R’s have endured a torrid season in the Championship. The campaign held a lot of promise in the early parts but QPR now find themselves at risk of relegation into League One, having had three permanent managers throughout the season.

Gareth Ainsworth is now the man in charge. He has a busy summer ahead of him and here we look at five QPR transfer scenarios that could unfold in the summer…

Ilias Chair – Out

QPR’s best player is arguably Ilias Chair. The attacking midfielder has once again been a shining light in an otherwise dreadful season, scoring five and assisting seven in 32 league appearances. Aston Villa were linked with a move for the Moroccan international earlier in the campaign and after another poor season in the Championship for QPR, Chair could well be looking for a new challenge.

Lyndon Dykes – Out

Lyndon Dykes has also had suitors this season, with Rangers and Millwall among the teams to have been linked. The striker has certainly struggled in front of goal but he’s now back in the side after his battle with illness. Despite having scored just six goals in the Championship this season, Dykes remains one of QPR’s more valuable assets, so he could be one that’s sold on to generate some spending money.

Seny Dieng – Out

And lastly, goalkeeper Seny Dieng is perhaps one of the names who could be snapped up this summer. He too has had suitors this season and he is also one of the more valuable players within this QPR side. The Senegalese international hasn’t been at his best of late and so if a big offer comes in this summer, it could make sense for QPR to sell up.

Striker signings?

Goals have been very hard to come by this season. QPR have scored just 38 times in 38 Championship outings so far and with Dykes and Chris Martin being their only out and out strikers, signing a few strikers seems like a pressing summer priority for Ainsworth.

Centre-back signings?

The injuries to Leon Balogun and Jake Clarke-Salter have left QPR with a centre-pairing of Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne for much of the season. But the pair have struggled and it’s highlighted a particular need for centre-back recruits in the summer. Balogun is also out of contract in the summer, so the need for centre-backs looks very pressing.