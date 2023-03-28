Ipswich Town star drawing significant transfer interest, report claims

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton is drawing widescale transfer interest ahead of the summer window, as per Football Insider.

Ipswich Town first recruited shot-stopper Walton in the summer of 2021, bringing him in on an initial loan deal before signing him permanently the following January. He’s been the go-to man in between the sticks at Portman Road since, standing out as one of the league’s best ‘keepers.

Walton has managed a thoroughly impressive 18 clean sheets in 38 games across all competitions this season. In fact, he’s currently on a run of seven consecutive League One games without conceding, helping the Tractor Boys to six straight wins in the process.

Now though, it has been claimed his performances are starting to draw attention ahead of the summer.

Football Insider claims ‘multiple clubs’ have set their sights on Walton as a potential goalkeeping addition. Understandably, Ipswich Town are determined to hold onto Walton, but they might have to fight to retain his services if they fail in their promotion bid.

One to hold onto…

Walton made for an eye-catching addition when first joining Ipswich Town. He’s got Championship pedigree after strong stints with Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town, so having someone of his quality in League One has been a big boost for Kieran McKenna and co.

You do fear for Ipswich if they fail to win promotion though. They won’t struggle financially but there will more than likely be players who have an eye on stepping up to the Championship themselves if they miss out again, and Walton could be among them given his second-tier experience.

Until then though, the full focus will be on fighting to rise to the Championship and maintaining this brilliant run of form they have put together.