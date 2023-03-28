‘I’m keen’ – Sheffield Wednesday man reveals clear transfer stance ahead of the summer window

Sheffield Wednesday loan ace has said he is ‘keen for something to happen’ regarding a potential permanent move to Hillsborough this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign versatile defender James on loan last summer, and he’s proven a big hit at Hillsborough since. His involvement has been patchy at times due to injury but for the most part, he’s been an assured presence at the back, offering an option at centre-back and left wing-back.

James’ role in the Owls’ promotion push has made him a popular figure among supporters and as often proves to be the case with loan players, there have been calls for a permanent swoop when his temporary stint comes to an end.

Now, the Blackpool loanee has admitted he’d be keen on staying at Hillsborough. As quoted by The Star, he said contact with his parent club has been minimal but he would like ‘something to happen’ regarding a permanent deal. He said:

“At the moment there haven’t been any conversations for myself with either club really. But obviously I’m really enjoying my football, I’m really enjoying my time at the club – you never know what can happen.

“I’m keen for something to happen, but we’ll have to see… I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it. And my main focus is to get the job over the line here.

“There’s not really been any contract with Blackpool, they’ve got their focus and I’ve got mine. Theirs is to stay in the Championship and mine is to get into the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, so that’s what I’m concentrating on.”

One to hold onto…

James has been a big hit with Wednesday this season and a player like him can have a big role to play moving forward. His versatility can make him a key part of the squad and keeping the group together will be important for next season, especially if Darren Moore’s side are to rise to the Championship.

It remains to be seen what Blackpool’s stance on the matter is, but a summer move to Hillsborough does seem feasible. The management situation and Bloomfield Road will be a factor to keep an eye on given that Michael Appleton – the boss who loaned James out – is no longer in charge.

Until then though, the priority will be the Owls’ promotion push as they look to overcome their recent slump.