Gary Rowett confirms three Millwall players have returned to training after injury lay-offs

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that Billy Mitchell and Tyler Burey both trained on Monday, and that Mason Bennett is back in training today.

The Lions have suffered injury problems recently that has left Rowett’s squad thin in recent weeks, but good news from The Den sees three players set to return for Millwall in the hectic run in until the end of the season.

Millwall are currently sat in 6th place in the table, three points clear of Norwich City in 7th, and with the chances of a first play-off finish since they were promoted back to the second tier in 2018 firmly within their grasp.

Speaking to the press ahead of an intriguing clash against West Brom, Rowett revealed to South London Press reporter Richard Cawley that he’d welcomed some sidelined players back to training this week.

GR: "Mason Bennett is due to train today." — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 28, 2023

Close to full strength…

Given Millwall’s position in the league, Rowett will be glad to welcome all three back to injury who have been missing for some time.

Mitchell had previously nailed down a starting role in the Lions’ engine room, starting 23 consecutive league games before sustaining an ankle injury in February and missing the last eight matches.

Forward Burey has also missed a large chunk of the season due to a hip problem picked up in January, whilst Bennett has been out since February with an ankle injury, similar to Mitchell’s problem.

Although the trio are back in training it could be a while yet until we see them ready to return to first-team duties given their lengthy lay-offs, with the double header against Luton Town and Hull City over the Easter weekend a potential aim.

Millwall travel to West Brom on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.