Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Ismaila Sarr’s potential Watford exit amid previous interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace

Ismaila Sarr has been on the verge of leaving Watford for what seems like an age.

But now after four seasons at the club, and with just a year left on his current contract, it finally looks like Sarr will be on the move this summer. Reports emerged earlier this month saying just that, and now Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the Senegalese international.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said of the 25-year-old:

“There’s a chance for Ismaila Sarr to leave Watford this summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion. But at the end, interested clubs will have to offer what Watford want; every summer or January we have Sarr’s name around and deals are not completed because of Watford’s position. An important bid will be needed.”

Sarr was close to joining Aston Villa in a reported £25million move last summer, but for the deal breaking down at the final hurdle. Crystal Palace have also been closely linked with a move for Sarr throughout this season, with the Watford man having had links to the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the past as well.

So far this season, Sarr has featured 31 times in the Championship, scoring nine goals and assisting six more for Chris Wilder’s side, who currently sit in 10th place of the table.

The right time to cash in…

Watford have often set a lofty asking price for Sarr, for whom they paid £40million for back in 2019. And Watford will certainly want to recoup some of that money, so a sale this summer before his contract expiry in 2024 seems more than likely.

But how much Watford will command remains to be seen. Like Romano points out, Watford’s asking price has often put teams off a potential move for Sarr, but at the same time, the club will recognise that a sale this summer is perhaps their final chance of making a decent bit of money on the player.

It’s a trick one for Watford to weigh up, but right now Wilder and co will be focused on this weekend’s game v Luton Town.