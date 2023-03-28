EVERY Championship player out of contract this summer

The Championship season is set to enter the final run in after the international break with promotion, relegation and everything in between all still to be settled.
Alongside the results, there are still players’ futures to be resolved, with the transfer rumour mill constantly turning before the window even opens.
With clubs looking to strengthen and hold onto their key players, there are many clubs who are still yet to tie their main men down to new deals and risk losing them on free transfers.
Here is a list of every Championship player set to be a free agent in the summer…
Birmingham City
- Maxime Colin
- Troy Deeney
- Harlee Dean
- Kevin Long
- Nico Gordon
- Jordan Graham
- George Friend
Blackburn Rovers
- Ben Brereton Diaz
- Bradley Dack (one-year option)
- Daniel Ayala
- Jack Vale
Blackpool
- Curtis Nelson
- Callum Connolly (one-year option)
- Shayne Lavery (one-year option)
- Kenny Dougall (one-year option)
- Jordan Thorniley
- James Husband (one-year option)
- CJ Hamilton (one-year option)
- Gary Madine (one-year option)
- Keshi Anderson
- Chris Maxwell (one-year option)
- Luke Garbutt (one-year option)
- Liam Bridcutt (one-year option)
- Bez Lubala (one-year option)
- Stuart Moore
- Kevin Stewart (one-year option)
Bristol City
- Jay Dasilva
- Zak Vyner (one-year option)
- Tomas Kalas
Burnley
- Ashley Barnes
Cardiff City
- Mark Harris
- Connor Wickham
- Gavin Whyte
- Tom Sang
- Joel Bagan
Coventry City
- Sean Maguire (one-year option)
- Fankaty Dabo
- Michael Rose
- Jack Burroughs
- Tyler Walker
- Liam Kelly
- Will Bapaga
Huddersfield Town
- Tomas Vaclik
- Josh Koroma
- Danny Ward
- Florian Kamberi
- Josh Ruffels
- Rolando Aarons (one-year option)
Hull City
- Alfie Jones (one-year option)
- Greg Docherty
- Callum Elder
- Lewie Coyle (one-year option)
- Vaughn Covil (one-year option)
Luton Town
- Luke Berry
- Gabriel Osho
Middlesbrough
- Jonny Howson
- Darnell Fisher
- Luke Daniels
- Stephen Walker
Millwall
- Jake Cooper
- Scott Malone
- Mason Bennett
- Shaun Hutchinson
- George Long
- George Evans
- Bartosz Bialkowski
Norwich City
- Teemu Pukki
- Kieran Dowell
- Sam Byram
- Onel Hernandez
- Michael McGovern
Preston North End
- Josh Onomah
- Robbie Brady
- Daniel Johnson
- Ben Woodburn (one-year option)
- Greg Cunningham
- Matthew Olosunde
QPR
- Chris Willock (one-year option)
- Luke Amos
- Leon Balogun
- Chris Martin
- Jordan Archer
- Charlie Owens
Reading
- Yakou Meite
- Lucas Joao
- Liam Moore
- Junior Hoilett
- Amadou Salif Mbengue
- Nesta Guinness-Walker
- Shane Long
- Dejan Tetek
- Scott Dann
Rotherham United
- Ben Wiles (one-year option)
- Chiedozie Ogbene
- Sean Morrison
- Tyler Blackett
- Wes Harding
- Shane Ferguson (one-year option)
- Josh Vickers
- Lee Peltier
- Richard Wood
- Robbie Hemfrey
Sheffield United
- Oliver McBurnie
- Oliver Norwood
- John Fleck
- Ben Osborn
- Ismaila Coulibaly (one-year option)
- Jack O’Connell
- Daniel Jebbison
- Wes Foderingham
- Enda Stevens
- Jack Robinson
- Billy Sharp
Stoke City
- Nick Powell
- Sam Clucas
- Morgan Fox
- Jack Bonham
- Frank Fielding
- Phil Jagielka
Sunderland
- Carl Winchester
Swansea City
- Ryan Manning
- Joel Latibeaudiere
- Kyle Naughton
Watford
- Britt Assombalonga (one-year option)
- Leandro Bacuna
- Craig Cathcart
- Tom Cleverley
West Brom
- Tom Rogic (one-year option)
- Jake Livermore
- Kean Bryan
- Erik Pieters
Wigan Athletic
- Ryan Nyambe (one-year option)
- Will Keane
- Steven Caulker
- Max Power
- James McClean
- Tendayi Darikwa
- Joe Bennett
- Jordan Cousins
- Curtis Tilt
- Ben Amos