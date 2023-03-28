Everton man signed? 4 Preston North End transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer

Preston North End will be looking to push on and finish in the top half of the table in the remaining games of the campaign.

Ryan Lowe’s side have spent the majority of the season in the bottom half but good form has seen them climb to 12th place in the league and into the top half of the table.

Preston have put the building blocks in place to kick on next season, and with a potentially busy summer window to come, we look at four Preston transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer…

Freddie Woodman – Out?

After only arriving in the summer, Woodman’s performances at Preston have seen the goalkeeper linked with a move to Rangers, Leeds United and Leicester City.

Despite a £3.5million move being touted, Lowe reacted and joked that a £20million fee would be required. With interest from the top flight, Woodman could be keen on a move and Preston could cash in to finance multiple incomings.

Tom Cannon – In?

Cannon arrived at Deepdale in January on loan from Everton until the end of the season and has already made himself a key part of Lowe’s side.

The 20-year-old has bagged three goals in his last four starts and unsurprisingly Lowe has admitted he’d love to have Cannon back next season, saying ‘we would definitely look at it’.

If Everton remain in the top flight, it would make complete sense for all parties to continue next season with Cannon thriving under Lowe so far.

Left-hand side…

With Alvaro Fernandez set to see his loan deal from Manchester United expire in the summer and Robbie Brady’s contract up in the summer, Lowe will be forced into either acting on the current duo’s situation to extend their stay. Or Lowe might dip into the market and bring a fresh face in on the left-hand side that could operate in both defence and midfield.

Striker incoming…

Preston are the lowest scoring side outside the bottom four in the league, with goals something they must address in the summer.

Lowe currently has Liam Delap and Troy Parrott on loan alongside Cannon, and with Emil Riis out of action since January after suffering an ACL injury, Preston will need to bring more firepower in to cover for those who are set to leave.