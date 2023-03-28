Chelsea agree deal to sign Norwich City youngster, report reveals

Norwich City youngster Alex Matos has agreed a deal to join Chelsea next season on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

The Canaries are set to lose highly-rated 18-year-old forward Matos on a free transfer at the end of the season after he agreed a pre-contract move to Chelsea for next season.

Matos is yet to make an appearance for the first-team at Carrow Road but has played for both the U18 side and U21 side. He’s played 13 times in the Premier League 2 so far this season, assisting three goals, also featuring eight times for the U18s as well this campaign.

Matos is predominately a winger but has featured across the front line and midfield as well as a right-back this season, as he made the step up into the U23 side. But Norwich are now about to lose the youngster, with Football Insider reporting that Matos has agreed personal terms at Stamford Bridge with the Canaries set to see a sell-on clause as part of their compensation package.

Blow for Norwich…

The Canaries are set to miss out on a transfer fee with the Premier League giants swooping in to add the teenager to their renowned academy.

Given Norwich’s struggles this season which currently sees them sat in 7th place, three points outside of the play-offs, the door to the first team may have been there for Matos at Carrow Road given the success that Jonathan Rowe, Andrew Omobamidele, and Adam Idah have enjoyed in the first-team after stepping up from the academy.

It remains to be seen how much involvement Matos will receive throughout the course of the season, given that he’s not part of Norwich’s future plans.