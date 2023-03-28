Blackpool agree terms for Irish centre-back swoop

Blackpool have agreed personal terms with centre-back Divin Isamala, a report from The Irish Sun has revealed.

Blackpool are staring down the barrel at relegation back to League One, with four points separating them and safety. 21st placed Cardiff City boast a game in hand too, so the Tangerines will need a late upturn in form if they’re to maintain their Championship status.

However, the club will have one eye on the transfer window and potential summer additions regardless of which division they find themselves in next season. Now, it seems as though they’ve already got one signing lined up.

As per a report from The Irish Sun, defender Divin Isamala has agreed personal terms over a move to Bloomfield Road.

Isamala, who plies his trade in the Leinster Senior League with St. Francis, is said to have impressed on trial with Blackpool, earning himself a deal with the club. He trained in the FAI’s Amateur’s setup last month too as he makes his way up the footballing ladder.

Senior player Divin Isamala took part in the FAI Amateurs' training session at the AUL Complex yesterday. Great work Divin 👏👏 🟢⚪VVV🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/4ki9dkS2k9 — St.Francis FC (@StFrancisFC) February 12, 2023

A shrewd swoop?

Plenty of clubs have enjoyed success in swooping on lower leagues for new talents before and with Blackpool looking to wrap up the signing of Isamala, they will be hoping he can go on to big things in Tangerine too.

The centre-back looks like a promising talent on the up and would make for a low risk addition to the club’s setup, so after an impressive trial, it makes sense to snap him up and give him a chance in the Football League.

After agreeing personal terms, it will be hoped the deal can be thrashed out to bring Isamala over to Bloomfield Road.