Blackburn Rovers dealt potentially devastating injury blow ahead of Championship return

Blackburn Rovers have nine crucial games standing between them and the end of the season.

And for Rovers, 11 years after their demise from the Premier League, this season looks set to be their best chance of a return to the English top flight. They current sit in 5th place of the table and have a four-point cushion between themselves and Norwich City in 7th, with a game v Birmingham City on the agenda next.

But Jon Dahl Tomasson has been dealt a fresh injury concern with Ben Brereton Diaz having picked up an injury whilst on international duty with Chile. The 23-year-old was forced off early into the second half of Chile’s win over Paraguay in the early hours of this morning, and there’s no news yet to suggest that extent of his injury.

Lancashire Telegraph‘s Rich Sharpe says that ‘early reports in Chile are that it was just a knock which forced Brereton off’, and that Rovers will assess him ahead of Saturday.

A huge blow…

Nothing is confirmed yet, and it seems like it’s just a minor knock for Brereton Diaz, but if he’s picked up an injury which keeps him out of any of the upcoming games then it’ll be a huge blow for Tomasson and Blackburn Rovers.

Brereton Diaz remains a key player despite having not recreated his goal-scoring antics from last season. And in fairness, Rovers coped fairly well without him earlier on in the season when he was sidelined, so not all hope is lost.

But he remains their top-scorer and he had scored in all three of Rovers last games before the break, so he was finding form at the right time.

Saturday’s game v Birmingham City kicks off at 3pm.