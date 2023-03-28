Birmingham City casting eyes over centre-back

Birmingham City have brought Hartpury University centre-back Laiith Farnie in on trial, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City’s youth ranks have produced a whole host of top talents over the years. Midfielder Jude Bellingham is the obvious example of the Blues’ academy success story, going from St. Andrew’s to Borussia Dortmund and England.

John Eustace has made the most of the youth ranks this season too, with a number of talents finding first-team action under his management.

The likes of Jordan James, George Hall, Alfie Chang and Jobe Bellingham have been senior regulars and now, it seems the Blues are casting their eyes over another possible addition to their U21s.

As per Birmingham Live, young centre-back Laiith Farnie has joined the club on trial. He played all 90 minutes in an U21s game against QPR earlier this week after drawing attention for his performances with Hartpury University. Farnie has also played for England’s Schoolboys, highlighting the potential he possesses.

1 of 15 Who's scored more goals in the Championship so far this season? Viktor Gyokeres Nathan Tella

New talent for the Blues?

It remains to be seen whether or not Fairnie has done enough to earn himself a move to Birmingham City, but given the club’s esteemed academy, it could prove to be an exciting move for the young centre-back.

Hopefully, the Blues will be able to continue bringing top talents through the academy in the years to come. The reliance on youth players has been partly down to a shortage of senior options, but it will be hoped the path remains clear for youngsters to break through at St. Andrew’s.

Fairnie will be hoping he’s the next to do so, but it will be interesting to see if the Blues want to hold onto him first.