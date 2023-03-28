Big money departure? 4 Bristol City transfer scenarios that could unfold this summer

Bristol City have had a rollercoaster season so far, with their recent run of poor results dropping them into the bottom half of the table.

The Robins are currently sat in 14th place in the league off the back of just one win in their previous five league games. Nigel Pearson’s side have seen their previous two-month unbeaten run fade away in their recent run.

City have shown at times this season they have what it takes to compete in the top half of the table and with an experienced manager to boot, but they could be in for a busy window if they really want to kick on next season. Here we look at four Bristol City transfers that could unfold in the summer…

Alex Scott – Out?

Scott is the talk of the Football League right now with the 19-year-old’s brilliant season attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur amongst other top flight clubs.

With a £25m price tag touted, the Robins will be in for a lucrative payday if they do opt to sell Scott. His upward trajectory means a Premier League move seems inevitable sooner rather than later, but it remains to be seen if it comes in the summer.

Killian Phillips – In?

The Crystal Palace midfielder is currently on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town and has been attracting interest from Championship sides including Bristol City, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has been deployed at both centre midfield and attacking midfield this season, with him potentially being a replacement to Scott given the similar roles they’ve both featured in.

Centre midfield options

With Scott looking likely to leave the club, Pearson’s options in the engine room could shrink even more after the January departure of Han-Noah Massengo limited the midfield options.

The Frenchman has likely played his final game for City and with Matty James and Andy King as the side’s only fit central midfielders at the moment, depth will be needed. The fee expected for Scott could open the door to a substantial fee being spent on rejuvenating the middle of the park.

New striker?

After Antoine Semenyo departed the club in January for £10m, City brought in Harry Cornick as his replacement and decided not to splash their new funds.

Cornick is yet to score and the Robins would greatly benefit from a new striking option. City could break into the Semenyo money by either paying a fee or dipping into the loan market for a new talisman.